CJ inaugurates guide maps on LHC premises

LAHORE:Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah Sunday inaugurated the display of signages and guide maps on the LHC premises and said these guide maps and signages would facilitate the lawyers as well as litigants to locate the blocks, courts and offices in these blocks.

“Presently, there are nine blocks known after the number of courts in blocks or directional name. These blocks have now been properly named after the names of former chief justices, decorated with beautiful and elegant name plates engraved with block names so as to pay homage to them,” the CJ said.

Blocks including court blocks so named are Justice Sir Abdul Rashid Block, Justice Muhammad Rustam Kayani Block, Justice Alvin Robert Cornelius Block, Justice Sir Abdul Rashid Block, Justice Yaqoob Ali Block, Justice Abdul Shakurul Salam, Chief Justice Block, Registrar Block and Administration Block.

Signage maps show icons of important places like sahulat centre, copy branch, Bank of Punjab, information centre, urgent cell, bar room, oath commissioner shed, Muslim Commercial Bank, for facilitating litigantpublic and lawyers tolocate these offices comfortably.

Naming of blocks has enliven the building. Block names will also appear in cause list, he said and added disability audit in this court has been done. Two wheelchairs will be available at each gate of this court. Ramps for person of special abilities have already been constructed. Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh also graced ceremony while Muhammad Akmal Khan, Director General Directorate of District Judiciary, was also present.