Tomato, onionprices again jump up

LAHORE :Overcharging in the weekly makeshift markets as well as in the open market of the city continued in the absence of any price control mechanism while trend of increase in prices of tomato and onion started again.

The price of tomato has made a big upwards jump of Rs 32 per kg within a week while onion rate was also increased by Rs 3 per kg. The government officials were anticipating further decline in the rates of both perishable items but their predictions did not prove true.

The officials said that with change of weather the shelf life of tomato had slightly increased which had provided space to suppliers and traders to maneuver for increase in its price by controlling the supply. Similarly, the supply was controlled for onion which started from Sindh province. The big suppliers of onion have started storing it and releasing it to the market with a control. Thus the rates were not cut down drastically as it was expected.

In the Sunday bazaars, the official price of potato, new, was further increased by Rs 2 per kg, fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg and sugar free price at Rs30 to Rs32 per kg. The price of potato of store was fixed at Rs19 to Rs21 per kg but it was sold at Rs 40 per kg with the alleged support of the market committee officials who issued the rate for sale of this variety.

Onion price was increased by Rs3 per kg and fixed at Rs73 to Rs78 per kg but B-grade onion was sold at Rs 78 per kg. In the open market, onion was sold at Rs 80 to Rs100 per kg. The price of tomato was again increased by Rs 32 per kg ad fixed at Rs130 to Rs140 per kg but mixed quality tomato was sold at Rs 140 per kg in the makeshift markets. In the open market, tomato was sold at Rs180 to Rs200 per kg.

Garlic, China, rate was fixed at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg, and garlic, local, at Rs111 to 114per kg but all varieties of garlic were sold at Rs120 to Rs140 per kg. Ginger, Chinese, rate was raised by Rs 6 per kg, fixed at Rs161 to Rs166 per kg, and Thai at Rs107 to Rs110 per kg but it was sold at Rs 160 per kg. The price of brinjal was fixed at Rs23 to Rs25 per kg but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Cucumber, local, rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg, and cucumber, farm, at Rs 23 to Rs40 per kg but the farm variety was sold Rs 40 per kg, and local variety at Rs 60 to Rs80 per kg. Bitter gourd rate was fixed at Rs 60 per kg but sold at Rs 80 per kg. Spinach rate was stable at Rs23 per kg but sold at Rs 30 per kg. Lemon, Chinese, rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg but sold at Rs60 to Rs80 per kg. Zucchini, local, rate was increased by Rs 5 per kg, fixed at Rs 68 to Rs70 per kg and zucchini, farm, rate at Rs 48 to Rs50 per kg while zucchini, long, rate was fixed at Rs 20 per kg but sold at Rs 50 per kg.

Ladyfinger price was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 kg but sold at Rs80 per kg. Pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs26 to Rs28 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg. Luffa rate was fixed at Rs 58 to Rs60 per kg, but it was not sold there on the official pricing issue. Sweet pumpkin rate was fixed at Rs13 per kg, but it too was not sold there on account of wrong pricing issue. Green chilli rate was stable at Rs78 to Rs80 per kg, but sold at Rs 100 per kg.

Capsicum rate was raised by Rs15 per kg and fixed at Rs97 to Rs100 per kg but sold at Rs120 per kg. Coriander rate was fixed at Rs60 per kg but sold at Rs200 per kg. Beans rate was fixed at Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs 200 per kg. Carrot rate was stable at Rs40 per kg but sold at Rs50 per kg. Methi rate was fixed at Rs25 per kg but sold at Rs30 per kg. Radish rate was increased by Rs9 per kg and fixed at Rs14 to Rs15 kg, but was not sold due to pricing issue. Mongray rate was fixed at Rs 65 per kg but sold at Rs80 per kg.

The rates of different varieties of apple were fixed at Rs48 to Rs120 per kg but sold at Rs80 to Rs130 per kg. Banana, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per dozen and B-quality at Rs28 to Rs30 per dozen but mixed grade banana was sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per dozen. Grape, Sundarkhani, rate was increased to Rs193 to Rs200 per kg. Grape, Gola, rate was fixed at Rs97 to Rs100 per kg, and grape, Tofi, at Rs 131 to Rs135 per kg. Grape, Tofi, was sold at Rs 160 per kg, Gola at Rs 140 per kg, and Sundarkhani at Rs220 per kg. Peer, local, rate was fixed at Rs63 to Rs65 per kg and peer, Chinese, at Rs121 to Rs125 per kg but sold at Rs 140 per kg.

Guava rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs60 per kg. Persimmon rate was fixed at Rs53 to Rs55 per kg, but was not sold on pricing issue. Musami rate was fixed at Rs78 to Rs80 per dozen but sold at Rs80 to Rs100 per dozen. Grape fruit rate was fixed at Rs18 per piece but B-quality was sold at Rs15 to Rs18 per piece. Water nut rate was fixed at Rs48 to Rs50 per kg but sold at Rs 60 per kg. Sweet potato rate was fixed at Rs38 to Rs40 per kg but sold at Rs50 to Rs60 per kg. Papaya rate was fixed at Rs85 per kg but sold at Rs100 to Rs120 per kg. Kiwi fruit rate was sold for Rs 250 to Rs300 per box while no official rate was issued for it.

Pomegranate, Khandhari, A-quality, rate was fixed at Rs 145 to Rs150 per kg, B-quality at Rs117 to Rs120 per kg but B-quality was sold at Rs150 per kg. Pomegranate, Bedana, price was fixed at Rs191 to Rs198 per kg but it was sold at Rs Rs200 to Rs250 per kg.