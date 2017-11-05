Three alleged militants arrested

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The police arrested three alleged militants during an action in Firdous locality here on Saturday.
An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said that Irfan, Mohammad Yousaf and Ikramullah were arrested in Firdous locality and jihadi literature recovered from them.
The official said the arrested men were linked to an international terrorist organisation and were distributing literature about their activities to recruit local youth.
PESHAWAR: The police arrested three alleged militants during an action in Firdous locality here on Saturday.
An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said that Irfan, Mohammad Yousaf and Ikramullah were arrested in Firdous locality and jihadi literature recovered from them.
The official said the arrested men were linked to an international terrorist organisation and were distributing literature about their activities to recruit local youth.
Comments