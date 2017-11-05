Sun November 05, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2017

Three alleged militants arrested

PESHAWAR: The police arrested three alleged militants during an action in Firdous locality here on Saturday.

An official of the Counter-Terrorism Department said that Irfan, Mohammad Yousaf and Ikramullah were arrested in Firdous locality and jihadi literature recovered from them.

The official said the arrested men were linked to an international terrorist organisation and were distributing literature about their activities to recruit local youth.

