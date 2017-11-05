Heroin seized, one held

PESHAWAR: The local police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 3kg heroin from the tribal areas to settled areas and arrested one person.

The police said that the cops, on a tip-off, stopped a vehicle (LET 546) in Hayatabad and recovered 3kg heroin from its hidden cavities.

The trafficker, Irfan Afridi, was also arrested, an official said.