Sun November 05, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 5, 2017

Heroin seized, one held

PESHAWAR: The local police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 3kg heroin from the tribal areas to settled areas and arrested one person.

The police said that the cops, on a tip-off, stopped a vehicle (LET 546) in Hayatabad and recovered 3kg heroin from its hidden cavities.

The trafficker, Irfan Afridi, was also arrested, an official said.

