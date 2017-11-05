Heroin seized, one held

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PESHAWAR: The local police on Saturday foiled a bid to smuggle 3kg heroin from the tribal areas to settled areas and arrested one person.
The police said that the cops, on a tip-off, stopped a vehicle (LET 546) in Hayatabad and recovered 3kg heroin from its hidden cavities.
The trafficker, Irfan Afridi, was also arrested, an official said.
