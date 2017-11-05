SBP’s advisory committee to meet soon: official

PESHAWAR: Governor State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Tariq Bajwa has said that the bank advisory committee would meet in Peshawar to discuss the matters related to the advances to the business community in the province.

The Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), in a press release, informed that the SBP governor assured the chamber delegation led by its president Zahidullah Shinwari that the advisory committee would meet at the Chamber House this month.

The release added that the delegation that called on the SBP governor was informed that the SBP Peshawar manager was also directed to ensure the participation of the regional and group heads of all commercial banks in the meeting.

It also informed that the presidents of the commercial banks would also be called to meet in Peshawar in the first quarter of the next year to discuss the measures aimed at increasing the bank advances in the province from the current Rs48 billion to around Rs100 billion. The press release further said that the SCCI delegation also conveyed concern of the business community to the chief of the central bank over the low lending by the commercial banks in the province.

It said the deposits in the province were around seven percent while the commercial banks’ lending plummeted at the mere one percent.