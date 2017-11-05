Qul of Mayed Ali’s mother today

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Qul of Syeda Virgina Mohsin, mother of The News, Lahore, Chief Reporter Syed Mayed Ali, will be held
at Saroba Garden, 17-KM Ferozepur Road, near Park Arab Housing Society, at 2pm on Sunday (today). Syed Mayed Ali can be contacted at 0300-8084632 and 0312-8084632. Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have offered condolences to the bereaved family.
