Sun November 05, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Qul of Mayed Ali’s mother today

Qul of Syeda Virgina Mohsin, mother of The News, Lahore, Chief Reporter Syed Mayed Ali, will be held 

at Saroba Garden, 17-KM Ferozepur Road, near Park Arab Housing Society, at 2pm on Sunday (today). Syed Mayed Ali can be contacted at 0300-8084632 and 0312-8084632.  Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have offered condolences to the bereaved family.

