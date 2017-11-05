Qul of Mayed Ali’s mother today

Qul of Syeda Virgina Mohsin, mother of The News, Lahore, Chief Reporter Syed Mayed Ali, will be held

at Saroba Garden, 17-KM Ferozepur Road, near Park Arab Housing Society, at 2pm on Sunday (today). Syed Mayed Ali can be contacted at 0300-8084632 and 0312-8084632. Meanwhile, PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Pervaiz Elahi and Moonis Elahi have offered condolences to the bereaved family.