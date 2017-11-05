Call to prioritise child rights

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Lahore
A group of child rights defenders has urged the government for prioritisation of child rights. Addressing a press conference, Shafaq appreciated the federal government for enactment of The National Commission on the Rights of Children Act 2017.” Sameer Haider urged the Punjab CM to prohibit corporal punishment in schools and other settings.
Lahore
A group of child rights defenders has urged the government for prioritisation of child rights. Addressing a press conference, Shafaq appreciated the federal government for enactment of The National Commission on the Rights of Children Act 2017.” Sameer Haider urged the Punjab CM to prohibit corporal punishment in schools and other settings.
Comments