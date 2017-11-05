Sun November 05, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Call to prioritise child rights

Lahore

A group of child rights defenders has urged the government for prioritisation of child rights. Addressing a press conference, Shafaq appreciated the federal government for enactment of The National Commission on the Rights of Children Act 2017.”  Sameer Haider urged the Punjab CM  to prohibit corporal punishment in schools and other settings.

 

