CJ asks judges to help improve governance

LAHORE

Lahore High Court Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah on Saturday said judges should come up with open, fair and critical analysis, so that judicial and administrative governance could be improved.

The CJ expressed these views while addressing district and sessions judges at Punjab Judicial Academy. He said that it was a historical moment in the judicial history that districts and sessions judges were making power-point presentation to the chief justice regarding overall performance of their districts.

Earlier, the Directorate of District Judiciary director general said that for the provision of inexpensive and speedy relief to litigants, the chief justice had made a number of reforms and took measures like CMP, ADR Courts, Model Courts, etc. The Case Management Plan has been tailored according to needs and dynamics of individual districts. For monitoring the performance of districts, each district has been placed before a LHC judge as inspection judge. He stated that newly appointed senior civil judges (Administrative) would give performance report of Process Serving Agency of their districts.

The district and sessions courts of Bahawalpur, DG Khan, Gujranwala, Multan and Rawalpindi gave power point presentation on performance of their districts. The presentation revolved around Case Management Plan, the judges, staff, institution, pendency and disposal of cases, performance of ADR and Model Courts, utilisation of budget and performance of judges. The LHC registrar was also present.

In another development, guide maps had been placed in the LHC on the directions of Chief Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah.