No Littering Day celebrated

Rawalpindi

National Cleaner Production Centre in collaboration with Army Heritage Foundation celebrated No Littering Day at Ayub National Park, Rawalpindi.

The purpose of this activity was to motivate and mobilize people about waste segregation concept. Students from Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) and Hassan Academy of Special Education participated in the event.

The activities included litter and trash pickup from park followed by awareness walk. Students approached different families and made them aware about how their little actions can make a big difference in making the environment clean.

Irshad Ramay (Coordinator NCPC) interacted with students and volunteers and made them realize that a small piece of litter you have in your hand today could amount to billions of litters at the end of the year. Billions of rupees are spent just to clean up the litter that many people have thoughtlessly tossed out on the streets and other public spaces. But if each of us try a bit more of discipline and application of basic knowledge about the effects of litter, how much money could be saved and used for other more important services.

Colonel (r) Imran from Army Heritage Foundation appreciated the efforts of National Cleaner Production Centre (NCPC) and emphasized to conduct these types of activities frequently. Dr. Ahmed Hassan and Major (r) Saleem of Hassan Academy Special Education stressed the involvement of special children in these activities as they are equally citizens of Pakistan and have that energy, talent and strength to showcase them.