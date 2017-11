Obituary

Rawalpindi: Subedar Shafi Ullah, father of Sajid Khan Tanoli (Advocate SC, former secretary, Rawalpindi Bar) and uncle of Muhammad Ishaq (The News staffer) died on Friday, says a press release.

His ‘Qul’ will be held today at village, Photha Shareef, Mansehra, at 3 p.m.