Bill on separation of PIMS, SZABMU to be tabled in National Assembly tomorrow

Islamabad

A bill on the separation of the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, the federal capital's premier government hospital, from the Shaheed Zulfiqar

Ali Bhutto Medical University, a public sector varsity, will be presented in the National

Assembly tomorrow (Monday).

Minister of State for the Capital Administration and Development Division Dr Tariq Fazal Chaudhry will table the bill in the lower house of parliament.

The cabinet had approved the bill last week amid the virtual closure of the PIMS due to the prolonged strike of its both medical and non-medical staff members to push the government for administratively separating the hospital from the university. During the Pakistan People’s Party government in 2013, the parliament had legislated to establish the SZABMU placing the administrative control of the PIMS under it.

However, the move didn't sit well with the PIMS employees totalling around 3,000, who felt insecure about their jobs and said they would like to remain the employees of the federal government instead of being part of the university.

Under the proposed law, both PIMS and SZABMU will have separate administrative structures but PIMS will remain a teaching hospital and allied institution of the SZABMU, which will continue to function in its present form. In the post-devolution regime, the CADD oversees most of Islamabad's health centres, including PIMS and Polyclinic hospitals.