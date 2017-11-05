Calligraphy contest soon

Islamabad

Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui on Friday said a comprehensive programme had been chalked out to encourage the young calligraphers to pursue this field and achieve excellence.

Under the programme, a competition of calligraphy will soon be arranged at national level, he told Serena Hotel, South and Central Asian Chief Executive Officer Aziz Bolani, who called on him at his office here.

Aziz Bolani offered all possible support for the cause of promoting the Islamic art of calligraphy. “It will be a matter of great pride to have collaboration with the NH&LH Division for promotion of calligraphy art among younger generation,” he said.