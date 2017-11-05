Pakistan pledges to meet Hepatitis elimination goal

Islamabad

Pakistan is committed to the goal of eliminating Hepatitis by the year 2030 and will make all possible efforts to achieve this goal, Minister for Health Saira Afzal pledged at the World Hepatitis Summit being held in the Brazilian city of Sao Paolo from November 5.

With 12 million people suffering from Hepatitis B or C, Pakistan has one of the highest burdens of the disease in EMRO. “We have formulated a consensus National Hepatitis Strategic Framework in partnership with the provinces to eliminate the disease by 2030,” Saira stated.

The Minister underscored the value of enhancing Hepatitis B vaccination among all age groups, including at birth. “Safe blood transfusion and strict adherence to infection control practices in healthcare facilities are additional measures that need to be taken. Finally, we must encourage people to get tested and treat those who are infected,” Saira said.

The Minister listed some of the measures taken by Pakistan for the effective prevention and control of Hepatitis. These included constitution of a Technical Advisory Group on Hepatitis, which guides the federal government and the provincial hepatitis control programmes on the way forward to achieve disease control. The Group has also developed new Hepatitis C treatment guidelines. Moreover, the Pakistan Health Research Council has developed the National Hepatitis Strategic Framework for the next five years.

The World Hepatitis Summit has been organized by World Health Organization and brings together endemic countries, donors, experts and researchers to deliberate and agree on the way forward to achieve the goal of Hepatitis elimination by 2030.