FDE to decide fate of daily wagers soon

Islamabad

The Federal Directorate of Education will soon chalk out a strategy to decide the fate of the teachers working in Islamabad's government schools on daily wage basis, said a senior official.

The official, however, said the FDE would prefer the daily-wage teachers for new recruitments.

The statement comes as the Islamabad High Court outlaws all such daily-wagers appointed without following the due procedure and observing principles of transparency and declares that those recruited through a transparent recruitment process and demand regularisation in BPS 1-BPS 15 shall be scrutinised by their respective department in light of a recent policy.

The high court gave the FDE three months to decide the case of all daily-wage teachers, who contacted it for regularisation of services.

The FDE official said the directorate would soon devise a strategy on the matter and thus, deciding the fate of daily-wage teachers. He however said such daily wagers should stay put for the time being.

The FDE overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division has more than 2,000 daily-wage staff members, both teaching and non-teaching, at its educational institutions in the capital. They’ve been employed by the FDE for around eight years.