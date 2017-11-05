FDE to decide fate of daily wagers soon

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Islamabad
The Federal Directorate of Education will soon chalk out a strategy to decide the fate of the teachers working in Islamabad's government schools on daily wage basis, said a senior official.
The official, however, said the FDE would prefer the daily-wage teachers for new recruitments.
The statement comes as the Islamabad High Court outlaws all such daily-wagers appointed without following the due procedure and observing principles of transparency and declares that those recruited through a transparent recruitment process and demand regularisation in BPS 1-BPS 15 shall be scrutinised by their respective department in light of a recent policy.
The high court gave the FDE three months to decide the case of all daily-wage teachers, who contacted it for regularisation of services.
The FDE official said the directorate would soon devise a strategy on the matter and thus, deciding the fate of daily-wage teachers. He however said such daily wagers should stay put for the time being.
The FDE overseen by the Capital Administration and Development Division has more than 2,000 daily-wage staff members, both teaching and non-teaching, at its educational institutions in the capital. They’ve been employed by the FDE for around eight years.
