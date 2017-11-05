New dengue fever patients reported at HFH

Rawalpindi

A good number of dengue fever patients are being reported here at Department of Infectious Diseases (DID) in Holy Family Hospital though it was expected that after fall in mercury level, there would almost be no cases of the infection.

The temperature has already started falling hinting towards setting in of winter but still the HFH is receiving six to eight confirmed patients of dengue fever per day on average.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Saturday has revealed that as many as 82 more patients have been tested positive at HFH in last one-and-a-half weeks however it is important to mention that of these 82 patients, 44 are residents of the federal capital.

To date, a total of 416 confirmed patients of dengue fever have been registered with the HFH of which 161 are residents of Rawalpindi while 191 reached hospital from Islamabad.

According to details, a total of 28 confirmed patients of dengue fever reached HFH from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 14 from Chakwal, 13 from from Attock and six from AJK. Another three patients have been tested positive at HFH including one each from Kasur, Khoshab and Karachi.

In last 24 hours, dengue fever outpatient department at HFH received a total of 12 patients of which five have been registered as probable cases of the infection and their blood samples have been sent to pathology department for dengue serology.

In last 24 hours, the DID received results in a total of 15 cases of which seven have been tested positive for dengue fever and eight negative for the infection.

On Saturday, a total of 34 dengue fever patients were undergoing treatment at dengue fever ward of the hospital of which 16 have been confirmed positive and 10 negative while results in six cases were being awaited by the DID.

It is important that of the 16 confirmed patients of dengue fever undergoing treatment at the HFH, five have been diagnosed with dengue hemorrhagic fever (DHF) and three are suffering from dengue shock syndrome (DSS). DSS and DHF are rare complications of the infection and these cases are differentiated from dengue fever on the basis of history of bleeding from gum or skin and are considered as more fatal than dengue fever cases.

Data also reveals that the number of confirmed patients reaching HFH from Rawalpindi is continuously on the decline as only 21 confirmed patients of the infection reached HFH in last one-and-a-half weeks.

Health experts believe that the dengue fever cases being reported at the time are those who were bitten by ‘aeges aegypti’, the mosquito that causes dengue fever last week when weather conditions were a little warmer.