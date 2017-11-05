Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Top Story

R
REUTERS
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

US service member killed in Afghanistan

US service member killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: A US service member was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, the United States military said, without giving details of his identity or the circumstances of his death.

A statement from US Forces Afghanistan Command in Kabul said the service member had died of wounds sustained during operations in Logar, the eastern province where another service member was killed last week after a helicopter crash.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

In This Story

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement