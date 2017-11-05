US service member killed in Afghanistan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KABUL: A US service member was killed in eastern Afghanistan on Saturday, the United States military said, without giving details of his identity or the circumstances of his death.
A statement from US Forces Afghanistan Command in Kabul said the service member had died of wounds sustained during operations in Logar, the eastern province where another service member was killed last week after a helicopter crash.
