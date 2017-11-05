Not SC or any other institution but party’s right to select its leader: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal has said no political party, leader or institution could tackle the country’s challenges single-handedly.

Speaking in Geo News programme ‘Jirga’, he said if any institution, individual or party believed that the challenges facing the country could be solved single-handedly then they need to get themselves examined. Responding to a question about the PML-N's leadership, the federal minister said only the party had the right to elect its leaders.

"The Supreme Court or any other institution has no right to select a party’s leader.

This right only lies with the voters or the party," he emphasised.

He also discussed the Supreme Court's July 28 decision in the Panama Papers case against Nawaz Sharif, whereby the latter was disqualified from holding the public office.

He said 'godfathers or mafia' don't appear before the accountability courts.

"No leader in Pakistan is of Nawaz’s stature hence his leadership is really important," he claimed, adding that he doubted if any leader could “match Nawaz's knowledge and insight” into Pakistan's problems.

He said the only way forward for Pakistan was maintaining internal unity.

"Pakistan is facing extreme external challenges and the only way forward is to maintain internal unity," he said.

He said the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was sparing no effort to stabilise the country.

"The next two to three years are very important for our country, and any internal instability will be granting the enemy’s wishes," he stressed. Responding to a question about martial law, the interior minister said there was not any possibility of a martial law in the country.

"I completely reject the possibility of a martial law administration in Pakistan because this decision would be against the motherland," he said.

"Our military establishment has a clear stance on the same."

“Imposition of martial law in Pakistan is the way to destruction of Pakistan and the army's image in the international community, he said.