Change due in 2018, people will forget Bhutto’s victory: Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan has said the change is due in 2018 and people will forget Bhutto’s victory after the general elections, Geo News reported.

"I have not seen a weaker prime minister than Shahid Khaqan Abbasi," Imran said, as he addressed a political rally in Khanewal. "You are the biggest coward I have come across. Show some courage and utilise the opportunity God has given you to do the right thing."The PTI chief also criticised Pakistan Muslim League-N President Nawaz Sharif's statement about not accepting the 'minus-one' formula. "Nawaz says that he will not accept the minus-one formula. But he must know that ‘minus-one’ has already been done, as five Supreme Court judges announced their decision [to disqualify him from holding public office]," Imran added. He also commented on the recent decision to end Pakistan International Airlines’ (PIA) operations on the New York route, the PTI leader said it was once the top airline in the world and he feels disappointed to see the national carrier’s condition today. The Pakistani nation has woken up; it has had enough, Imran added.

"God has granted Pakistan with the most fertile soil, coal and copper reserves, different seasons and countless blessings," he said: "We only need stronger institutions to prosper." Sharing part of the party's manifesto for the upcoming elections, Imran said the PTI would make the world respect Pakistan.

"We will improve our civil service, create an investor-friendly environment, and use meritocracy as a basis for employment opportunities to develop Pakistan as a nation and economy," Imran told the rally's participants. Commenting on the atrocities of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on minorities, including Muslims, Imran said his party would set an example for the world by giving Pakistani minorities equal rights, as per Quaid-e Azam's vision. "We will make Pakistan a benchmark for the world through our treatment of our minorities," he said, adding Pakistan needs to go in the direction that Muhammad Ali Jinnah had dreamt of.

He also discussed the recent smog that had set alarm bells ringing across the country. "Never in the past I have seen such smog in the country," he said. "Minors are falling ill because of smog in Lahore and the Punjab government has done absolutely nothing to address the issue." He said the PTI had planted one billion trees in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to purify the air. "We planted around 40 forests like Chhanga Manga; we will do more if we get a chance," the PTI chief claimed. "We will turn the entire Pakistan green like the way we did in KP."