Love story ‘Shayyed’ starts on Geo TV

KARACHI: Geo TV's new drama serial Shayyed (Might be)has started yesterday (Saturday). The serial is directed by Syed Ali Raza (Osama)who previously directed ‘Khuda aur Muhabbat’, ‘Bashar Momin’ and many other successful plays. It has been written by reputed novelist Faiza Iftikhar who has to her credit many blockbuster serials like ‘Aik Naye Cinderalla’, ‘Thakkan’, ‘Kanch ki Guriya’, ‘Roag’, ‘Dillagi’.

‘Shayyed’ is a love story based on childhood love and affection which becomes intense in adulthood, but fate has some very different plans and the play shows how fate changes the lives of the characters involved.

Nouman Ijaz is a very arrogant, mature and powerful person. Sadia Khan is very submissive but a confident girl who become orphan at a young age but always finds her companion (Uzair Jaswal) at her side. Uzair Jaswal is a very soft hearted, emotional boy who is in love with Sadia Khan but is not aware of the fact as to when he fell in love with her as she was only a friend and companion to him and he always stood by her side.

There is always some madness in love and there are reasons for it. ‘Shayyed’ depicts the story of a one-sided lover Saad (Uzair Jaswal), who has developed some feelings for Umm-e-Hani (Sadia Khan). She is an orphan who lives with Saad and his parents. Umm-e-Hani lost her parents at an early age. She is always in search of secure hands, a responsible man who can help overcome her insecurities and fulfill her wishes. She always considers Saad as an emotional, immature and boyish and one day she finally meets a strong, influential person and a man of her dream, Salaar (Nouman Ijaz).

Unfortunately not every beast is kind towards beauty, and Umm-e-Hani’s sensible and long-term decision takes her into new trouble. Will Saad’s craziness and unconditional love for Umm-e-Hani help him in finding her again later in life?