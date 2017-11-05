Dar discharged from London hospital

LONDON: Finance Minister Ishaq Dar was discharged from a West London hospital on Saturday, reported Geo News.

Dar, who is suffering from a heart condition, is scheduled to appear for another check up next week.

The senior PML-N leader had checked in to the hospital for treatment on Wednesday and underwent an angiography on Thursday.

A hospital source said it was possible Dar would undergo an angioplasty to deal with his heart condition.

The source shared that the federal minister had been to the clinic three times for detailed check-ups in the last one week after arriving in London from Pakistan.

It is understood that Dar’s son Ali Dar and the rest of his family members are also in London. Ali Dar’s wife Asma has been looking after her mother Begum Kulsoom Nawaz who is undergoing treatment for throat cancer at the Harley Street Clinic.

The hospital source confirmed that Dar was advised by doctors to extend his stay in London and get treatment on a priority basis.

His lawyer had told the accountability court that Dar was in London for treatment of his heart problem and will undergo a medical check-up on Friday.

It is understood that Ishaq Dar spent the night at the hospital on Thursday and had checked in earlier in the afternoon.

The news of Dar being out of Pakistan emerged this week when he didn’t appear before the accountability court for the hearing of a reference in which he is accused of holding assets beyond knows sources of income.

Dar’s lawyer had told the court that the minister was not able to “stand for more than four minutes” and requested an exemption from appearing for his client.

The court ordered NAB to probe the authenticity of the medical report but the NAB prosecutor informed the court that the report was not from a government hospital rather from a private clinic and had not come through proper channel.

“The report should have come via the Foreign Office and received by the Pakistan High Commission,” the NAB prosecutor told the court.

Meanwhile, the private hospital source expressed surprise when informed that the NAB prosecutor had challenged its credentials.

She said the hospital’s reports were accepted universally, including before the UK courts.

“The hospital is part of the National Health Service (NHS), operating in compliance with regulations as set by the medical rules in England and Wales,” she noted.

A source in at Pakistan High Commission in London confirmed that the report was sent from London and was actually authenticated by the Foreign office of UK and attested by the Pakistan High Commission.