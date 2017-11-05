TNFJ rejects CII new appointments

ISLAMABAD: Tehreek-e-Nifaz-e-Fiqah Jaffaria (TNFJ)’s spokesman has rejected the new appointments in the Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) and termed the appointments of certain members, belonging to banned organisations as making fun of the National Action Plan.

By allocating one-thirds of the total seats of the Islamic Ideology Council to the representatives of proscribed organisations, the Ministry of Law has stabbed in the back of operation Raddul Fasaad and sprinkled salt into wounds of the victims of terrorism. Assigning the role of guiding Parliament and the state on Islamisation to those responsible of inciting violence, bloodshed, and hatred is cruel.

In a statement issued from the TNFJ central office, its spokesman said the Shia members included in the Islamic Ideology Council can be the representatives of the government; however, they do not represent Fiqh Jaffariya. Rulers and politicians have preferred their personal interests over Islam.

The TNFJ spokesman said innocent people who had absolutely no connection or linkage with any of the banned organizations are booked in Schedule-IV to fill in the blanks and such practices are wasting the sacrifices of Pakistan’s armed forces offered in the fight against terrorism.