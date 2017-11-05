Sun November 05, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Paramedics say no to privatisation

FAISALABAD: The paramedics and other staff of the Allied and Civil Hospital on Saturday staged a demonstration against the privatisation of the government-run hospitals.

Operation theaters, emergency and all other sections of these hospitals remained non-functional due to the strike.

On the appeal of Young Paramedics Association and Allied Health Organisation, the paramedics and menial staff staged the sit-in. They demanded all the daily wagers and contract employees of the government-run hospitals be made permanent. “Like other provinces, the hospital employees and paramedics should be given the Risk Allowance forthwith.”

Comments

