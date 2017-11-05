Sun November 05, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Lawyers stage protest against ETPB chairman

NANKANA: The lawyers of District Bar Association on Saturday strongly protested against ETPB Chairman Sadiqul Farooq on his arrival here at Gurdawara Janmasthan.

The police resorted to baton charge on lawyers injuring many of them. The DBA lawyers had banned the entry of Sadiqul Farooq for shifting the Baba Guru Nanak International University from Nankana to other district and till laying its foundation stone.

On getting information of his arrival to the city, the lawyers gathered at the district courts. They took out a rally against the Evacuee Trust Property Board chairman and marched towards Gurdawara Janmasthan to hold a sit-in by crossing all barriers.

Earlier, the district administration forbade the chairman to come and inform in written before visiting Nankana to avoid any untoward incident. DPO Sahibzada Bilal Umar reached the scene and assured the lawyers that the ETPB chairman has left. Later, lawyers ended their protest.

