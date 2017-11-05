‘Promotion of SMEs top priority of MCCI’

MULTAN: Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Malik Israr Ahmad has said that promotion of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) and women entrepreneurs is the top priority of the chamber.

Talking to journalists here on Saturday, the MCCI president said that assessment of the role of the SMEs was vital as they were the backbone of economy. The SMEs had 35 per cent share in value addition sector, he informed. He said that the SMEs were playing a vital role in generating wealth and due to their contribution to the GDP the government had made policies to support them.

The critical area of intervention remains the provision of credit to these businesses to support cash flow through the restructuring of key institutions such as the SME Bank, he added. He said that special attention should be given to resolve the problems being faced by the business community of the south Punjab on priority basis. The business community was facing serious shortage of skilled and semi-skilled workforce, which was hindering production activities in this area, he said.

The MCCI president demanded establishment of technology universities in Multan, Bahawalpur and Dera Ghazi Khan to cope with the shortage of skilled workforce for producing skilled and semi-skilled workforce. He suggested that a cottage industry village should be developed in industrial area to promote skill and art of local artisans particularly women.

He underscored the need for revision of trade policy on top priority, adding that the government should take aggressive approach for formulation of trade policy. Under the prevailing circumstances, the government must focus more attention on preparing business-friendly trade policies to cope with fast decline of exports of the country, he added.