Earthquake hits upper parts of country

PESHAWAR: Several areas in the country experienced earthquake on Saturday evening. Tremors were felt in Peshawar, Khyber Agency, Kurram Agency, Malakand Agency, Swat and Tarbela Ghazi, Geo News reported. The earthquake, which was recorded as 5.1 in terms of magnitude on the Richter Scale as per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), had its epicentre in about 35 kilometres from Parachinar, with a depth of over 35 kilometres.