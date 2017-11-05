Sun November 05, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Malaysian delegation visits Kasur Museum

KASUR: A Malaysian delegation, comprising nine members, visited the Kasur Museum on Saturday and expressed great interest in the handwritten manuscript of the Holy Quran in Nastaleeq style.

The manuscript of the Holy Quran was handwritten by prominent calligrapher Hafiz Mustafa Afghan in 1179.

The art gallery depicts
the Pakistan Movement
pictures and artifacts of Sikh era.

Museum Director M Iqbal Khan showed weapons of the Muslim period and gave a briefing on the Kasur history to the delegation.

Later, the visitors also wrote their sentiments in the Comments Book.

 

