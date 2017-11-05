Couple shot dead for ‘honour’

TOBA TEK SINGH: A boy and a girl were shot dead by the father and uncle of the girl for ‘honour’ at Chak 314/GB on Friday night.

Complainant Rozi Khan in his application to the Chuttiana police said that his son Sikandar went to Chak 314/GB but did not return.

When Rozi Khan searched his son and reached accused Abdul Ghaffar’s house, he saw that Abdul Ghaffar and his brother Nisar Ahmad had overpowered his son and Abdul Ghaffar’s daughter Rimshaw.

Later, the complainant alleged, both accused persons allegedly shot the couple dead. The police are conducting raids to arrest the both accused brothers.