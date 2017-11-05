Thrilling gala at Khanpur Lake attracts youth, families

HARIPUR: A large number of male and female youth and families enjoyed the spectacular water sports and adventure tourism events at the Mubali Island in the scenic tourist resort Khanpur Lake on Saturday.

Organised by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP), the thrilling gala titled as “Beat the Waves”, featured 18 different events including jet ski, wake tube, mountain cycling, family boating, zip-lining, shooting, archery, volleyball, treasure hunt, instrumental music, rabab mangay, kite-flying, individual boating, hiking, trekking, bonfire, tug-of-war, cuisines and a lot more.

Over 50 male and female youth participated while scores of families and visitors enjoyed the water sports & adventure tourism events.

The TCKP besides other facilities had also arranged transport for the participants and visitors from Peshawar to Khanpur Lake.

In-charge Marketing and Media Hassina Shaukat said that the TCKP had taken a number of steps for the promotion of adventure tourism in the province.

She said the tourism department was making efforts to attract private sector for the revival of culture, sports and tourism.