PPP, MQM-P raise needless issues on delimitation bill

ISLAMABAD: Obsession of some parliamentary parties with petty point-scoring on the new constitutional bill that seeks fresh delimitation of constituencies and re-allocation of seats may cause delay in its passage in the parliament, fueling apprehensions about holding of 2018 general elections on time.

By promptly agreeing on the draft of the bill in a mere couple of brief sittings, all parliamentary players had demonstrated their keen interest to see the upcoming polls to be organized on the dot. However, when it was moved in the National Assembly, the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement–Pakistan (MQM-P) raised needless technical issues that immediately raised doubts about their intention. But they were not only the one who were at fault. The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and its allies also did not ensure the attendance of all of their lawmakers to drive the bill through the National Assembly as it is to be passed by a two-thirds majority. Aptly realizing the dire implications of the delay in the approval of the bill, Speaker Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has once again sprung into action and plans to convene another meeting of the parliamentary heads next week so that there is no negative fallout.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has repeatedly emphasized that the bill must be okayed before by the middle of next week otherwise it would not have sufficient time to do delimitations and re-allocation of National Assembly seats, which are essential requirements prior to the elections. As a result, the forthcoming polls may also face delay. It was because of the urgency infused by the ECP that the speaker previously hosted deliberations among all the parliamentary parties to arrive at a consensus on the proposed legislation quickly. He was succeeded in his mission. The ECP made it public that if the next elections were not held on the basis of the new population census, the exercise might be subsequently challenged in superior courts, giving rise to grave problems and difficulties.

The electoral forum wants the constitutional amendment for delimitation of constituencies and the release of official provisional results of the census by the Pakistan Statistics Division. It has been decided that provisional results would be relied upon only for one time. After the bill was moved in the National Assembly, PPP leader Naveed Qamar raised a frivolous objection saying that it should be referred to the Council of Common Interests (CCI) for discussion. “It is an unconstitutional move to present it before fulfilling all legal formalities.” Ironically, the PPP did not even slightly mention this reservation during earlier critical discussions among the parliamentary players, chaired by the speaker, which was the proper time to do this.

MQM-P chief Dr Farooq Sattar objected to the census especially in Karachi, which he said was incorrect. However, Law Minister Zahid Hamid pointed out that these parties had not earlier demanded a debate on the bill in the CCI and that their objections are not based on facts. Pukhtoonkhwa Milli Awami Party chief Mehmood sensed a change in these parties’ policy. The responsibility of any messy situation that may emerge about the timely holding of next elections will be on the shoulders of the PPP and any other party if they persisted with obstructing the passage of the bill in the parliament. However, there is a strong possibility that a better sense will prevail sooner than later and all the opposition parties that impeded the passage of the bill, though temporarily, will understand the urgency projected by the ECP so that the scheduled elections are arranged on time.

Even the bill said there is a consensus among the political parties that for purposes of the next elections to be held in 2018 and by-polls related thereto, allocation of National Assembly seats should be made on the basis of provisional results of the 2017 census without changing the existing total general seats, 272, and women seats, 60, and retaining the share of the tribal areas, 12.

As per the proposed reallocation on the basis of the census, Balochistan will get three more seats – two general and one special woman seat; Khyber Pukhtunkhwa (KP) will have five additional seats – four general and one special –, and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) will be given another general seat. Sindh’s seats will remain the same. Under the new scheme, Punjab’s general seats will be reduced to 141 from 148 and reserved seats for women will come down to 33 from 35; KP seats will be increased from 35 to 39 and reserved seats for women from 8 to 9. Similarly, Balochistan’s seats will go up to 16 from 14 and reserved seats for women from 3 to 4 while Islamabad will now have three general seats with one addition. There would have been definitely a lot of political noise and even protests had the seats of Punjab been increased with smaller provinces asserting that the big brother has again done their “exploitation”. However, none from Punjab has raised a protesting voice over the loss of seven seats, which is a considerable number. Its seats were reduced owing to decline in its population while the populace of KP and Balochistan went up.