Austrian leader quits parliament

LONDON: The fallout from the Harvey Weinstein scandal spread to Austria on Saturday as one of the country’s best-known politicians said he would give up his seat in parliament over an allegation of sexual assault.
Veteran left-wing lawmaker Peter Pilz, 63, has been a fixture in Austrian politics for decades, having made a name for himself railing against arms deals with countries accused of human rights abuses and leading investigations into corruption like one this year connected to Austrian fighter-jet purchases.
He also recently pulled off a political coup - leaving the Greens this summer to form his own party, Pilz List, which not only beat the Greens in last month’s parliamentary election, it also passed the 4 percent threshold for entering parliament, which the Greens fell just short of.
