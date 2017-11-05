Russia detains protesters

MOSCOW: Russian riot police detained dozens of people on Saturday at a nationalist anti-Kremlin march on a public holiday known as the Day of National Unity.

Marchers at the event which attracts nationalists and skinheads shouted slogans including "Putin is a thief" and and "Freedom for political prisoners".

Police in helmets and body armour moved in to seize activists, mostly young men, at the authorised event in Lyublino in southern Moscow.

The detentions came after police banned demonstrators from bringing in banners bearing slogans. Organisers then formally called off the march.

OVD Info, which monitors detentions of political activists, said 41 people were held, including an organiser, Konstantin Filin. Another organiser, Party of Nationalists leader Ivan Beletsky, told Interfax news agency that more than 70 were detained.

He wrote on Facebook that police searched his family’s flat ahead of the march, while he was not at home.

The Russian March is an annual event held with official authorisation that gathers various protest groups of nationalists and skinheads.

This year, police said around 200 people attended, while an AFP journalist put the number at 300.

"We are against the tyranny of President Vladimir Putin’s regime of occupation, which we don’t recognise at all," said one young protester from a group called the Black Bloc, who gave his name only as Artyom.