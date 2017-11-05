Sun November 05, 2017
World

AFP
November 5, 2017

Saudi-led coalition says strike hit target in Yemen

CAIRO: A Saudi-led military coalition said on Saturday an air strike that hit a market in Yemen’s northern Saadah province was a legitimate military target, the Saudi news agency reported.

On Wednesday, medics and a Reuters witness said an air strike carried out by the coalition killed 26 people at a hotel and an adjoining market.

The attack, which struck the Sahar district of the vast territory that borders Saudi Arabia, demolished the budget hotel and reduced market stalls outside to a heap of twisted sheet metal.

