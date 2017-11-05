Saudi-led coalition says strike hit target in Yemen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: A Saudi-led military coalition said on Saturday an air strike that hit a market in Yemen’s northern Saadah province was a legitimate military target, the Saudi news agency reported.
On Wednesday, medics and a Reuters witness said an air strike carried out by the coalition killed 26 people at a hotel and an adjoining market.
The attack, which struck the Sahar district of the vast territory that borders Saudi Arabia, demolished the budget hotel and reduced market stalls outside to a heap of twisted sheet metal.
