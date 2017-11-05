Greek PM meets Afghan pupil attacked over flag row

ATHENS: Greece’s prime minister received on Saturday an Afghan boy whose home in Athens was attacked days after a dispute over his right to carry the Greek flag during a national parade.

The 11-year-old boy, Amir, was accompanied by his mother and Greek migration minister Yiannis Mouzalas when he met with Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, who gave him a Greek flag as a gift.

Amir came to the spotlight last week because while he had been drawn in a lottery to carry the Greek flag in a parade commemorating Greece’s World War II struggle, he was ultimately prevented from doing so by his school.

Instead of being given the flag, Amir carried a sign bearing the school’s name for the march in Athens.

The ministry of education has launched an investigation into why the school prevented him from carrying the flag.

The annual parades by schools take place around the country on October 28.

"As they haven’t given you the Greek flag, I will give you one as a present", Tsipras told Amir, according to the state news agency ANA.

"Some people deprived Amir of the honour to carry our flag. Today I gave it to him so he will remember and honour our principles and values", Tsipras tweeted after the meeting. Tsipras’s symbolic gesture comes after the family’s residence in Greece was attacked on Friday.

The assailants broke a window in the room where the family’s three children sleep, throwing inside a note warning them to "get out" of Greece.

"It was around three in the morning," Amir’s mother told state news agency ANA. "The room was full of glass. The children were scared and were crying. Stones kept coming and a b..r bottle was found on the bed."