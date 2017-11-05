Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training

TORONTO: Olympic figure skating gold medal hopeful Patrick Chan has pulled out of next week’s NHK Trophy Grand Prix event in Japan to focus on his preparations for the Canadian national championships and the Pyeongchang Games.

He made the decision to focus on training after a disappointing fourth place at last week’s Skate Canada Grand Prix event, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Chan will be going for a 10th Canadian national title in January before heading to South Korea for the Olympics.