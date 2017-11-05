Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

R
Reuters
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training

Chan skips NHK Trophy to focus on training

TORONTO: Olympic figure skating gold medal hopeful Patrick Chan has pulled out of next week’s NHK Trophy Grand Prix event in Japan to focus on his preparations for the Canadian national championships and the Pyeongchang Games.

He made the decision to focus on training after a disappointing fourth place at last week’s Skate Canada Grand Prix event, Skate Canada said in a statement.

Chan will be going for a 10th Canadian national title in January before heading to South Korea for the Olympics.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement