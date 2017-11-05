Pakistan in Australia

KARACHI: Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) on Saturday announced a 16-member squad for International Festival of Hockey which will be held in Melbourne, Australia from November 8-12.

Pakistan, hosts Australia, New Zealand and Japan will feature in the men’s event.

Mohammad Irfan (Sr) will lead the side while Umar Bhutta will be his deputy.

Five uncapped players have also been selected.

Squad: Amjad Ali, M Irfan, Abubakr Mahmood, Atif Mushtaq, Hassan Anwar, Ammad Shakeel Butt, Tasawwar Abbas, M Rizwan Jr, Arslan Qadir, Shajeeh Ahmed, Shan Irshad, Umar Bhutta, Atiq Arshad, Ajaz Ahmed, Bilal Qadir and Khizer Akhtar.

Officials: Farhat Khan (Manager/Head Coach), Malik Shafqat (Coach), Muhammad Sarwar (Coach), Dr Atif Bashir (Team Doctor) and Abuzar Umrao (Video Analyst).