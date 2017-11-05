KRL snatch victory to move into Super Eight stage

KARACHI: Khan Research Laboratories (KRL) qualified for the Super Eight stage after beating Pakistan Television (PTV) by four wickets on the penultimate day of their last round Pool B fixture of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy at KRL Stadium in Rawalpindi on Saturday.

The result helped KRL finish their first phase journey with 33 points which they earned by virtue of four wins.

The output has augmented PTV’s miseries and they are expected to be relegated. They lodged a protest against FATA for fielding Fawad Khan, a PTV player, against them in their outing in Sialkot. Fawad had also hit a century in that match.

KRL’s victory also put Karachi Whites out of the event. KRL chased the 166-run target in 59th over after losing six wickets. At one stage, they were reduced to 122-6.

However, Junaid Ali (39*) and Nayyar Abbas (25*) shared 46 for the seventh wicket unbroken stand to make their side safely home. Abdul Rehman belted 46 off 76 balls with seven fours. Pacer Tabish Khan captured 3-43, for 11-75 match-haul.

PTV posted 259 and 37. KRL staged 131 in their first innings.

Meanwhile in other meeting of the same group at Mirpur Stadium in Azad Kashmir, Rawalpindi overwhelmed FATA by nine wickets, their third win, which enabled the winners to fold their journey with 24 points. Rawalpindi achieved the 108-run target in the 23rd over after losing one wicket.

Opener Sarmad Hameed hit unbeaten 56 off 70 balls which featured nine fours and two sixes. Sheharyar Ghani made 22 not out which had two fours.

FATA ended with 12 points and are now certain to have averted relegation. Faisalabad (0 points) are almost relegated as their match against Peshawar at Iqbal Stadium Faisalabad has been hit hard by smog for the third consecutive day.

Peshawar (28 points) can only qualify for top-eight round if the game between Lahore Blues and Islamabad ends in a draw. In case of Lahore Blues’ victory Peshawar will exit.

At LCCA Ground Lahore, Lahore Whites secured 25 runs lead when after scoring 104 they dismissed Karachi Whites for 79. Test cricketer Faisal Iqbal hit unbeaten 32 off 56 balls which carried three fours and one six. Pacer Waqas Ahmed captured 6-37.

Lahore Whites, who are already in the Super Eight, resumed their first innings at 80-5 and perished after adding 24 runs to their overnight score. Anwar Ali claimed 6-40.

Umar Akmal blasted 116 and international all-rounder Hammad Azam’s superb unbeaten 75 enabled United Bank Limited (UBL) to set a 363-run target for Habib Bank Limited (HBL) at Diamond Club Ground in Islamabad. HBL were 54-2 in their second innings at stumps.

Lahore Blues gained 82 runs lead when after scoring 220 they dismissed Islamabad for 138 after they resumed their first innings at 122-8 in Pool A game at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Only 32.1 overs could be made possible due to smog. Lahore Whites were reeling at 81-8 in their second innings at stumps. Shehzad Azam picked 5-47.

In Sialkot, SSGC gained 26 runs lead when they were folded for 285 in their first innings in response to NBP’s 259.

Muzammil Nizam (90*) and Sami Aslam (87) remained leading scorers. NBP were 30-0 in their second innings at close.

In Abbottabad, holders WAPDA, who have almost qualified, gained nine runs lead when after posting 305 in their first innings they bowled former champions SNGPL out for 296. Left-arm spinner Khalid Usman got 6-93. WAPDA were 103-5 in their second innings at stumps.