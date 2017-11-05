Drug addict found dead

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The body of a 30-year-old drug addict was found in a plot in Chanesar Goth, our correspondend adds.
Mehmoodabad police SHO Farooq Sanjrani said officials went to the scene after being informed about the body by a resident. They shifted the dead to the JPMC, where a medico-legal officer said the man died due to drug overdose.
