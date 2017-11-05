Sun November 05, 2017
Karachi

P
PPI
November 5, 2017

Bids to smuggle heroin and currency foiled

The Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a heroin and currency smuggling bid at the Karachi airport on Saturday.

ASF officials searched the suitcase of a passenger, a resident of Sargodha, who was travelling to Bahrain on a private airline from the airport. They found two kilograms of ice heroin from his possession. 

In another search operation, an ASF police team discovered 305700 Dirhams and 70,000 Riyals from a passenger named Abdul Sattar, who was travelling to Dubai along with his wife. The authorities registered cases against the smugglers.

