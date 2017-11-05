Bids to smuggle heroin and currency foiled

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a heroin and currency smuggling bid at the Karachi airport on Saturday.
ASF officials searched the suitcase of a passenger, a resident of Sargodha, who was travelling to Bahrain on a private airline from the airport. They found two kilograms of ice heroin from his possession.
In another search operation, an ASF police team discovered 305700 Dirhams and 70,000 Riyals from a passenger named Abdul Sattar, who was travelling to Dubai along with his wife. The authorities registered cases against the smugglers.
The Airport Security Force (ASF) has foiled a heroin and currency smuggling bid at the Karachi airport on Saturday.
ASF officials searched the suitcase of a passenger, a resident of Sargodha, who was travelling to Bahrain on a private airline from the airport. They found two kilograms of ice heroin from his possession.
In another search operation, an ASF police team discovered 305700 Dirhams and 70,000 Riyals from a passenger named Abdul Sattar, who was travelling to Dubai along with his wife. The authorities registered cases against the smugglers.
Comments