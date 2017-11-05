Call for spreading Bhittai’s message of peace

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need to spread the message of peace and love given by Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the occasion of the Sufi saint’s 274th annual Urs.

He said Sindh is the land of Sufism and will remain the same forever.

He termed his party the continuity of Sufi thoughts in the modern times as it has sacrificed a popular leader as part of its struggle for the downtrodden.

Bilawal added that Bhittai was a towering philosopher who promoted brotherhood and tranquility in society. Although terrorists were trying to attack and defeat Sufi landmarks, they could do so because Sufism was ingrained deeply in the Indus Valley.