Sun November 05, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Karachi

P
PPI
November 5, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Call for spreading Bhittai’s message of peace

Call for spreading Bhittai’s message of peace

Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has stressed the need to spread the message of peace and love given by Hazrat Shah Abdul Latif Bhittai on the occasion of the Sufi saint’s 274th annual Urs.

He said Sindh is the land of Sufism and will remain the same forever.

He termed his party the continuity of Sufi thoughts in the modern times as it has sacrificed a popular leader as part of its struggle for the downtrodden.

Bilawal added that Bhittai was a towering philosopher who promoted brotherhood and tranquility in society. Although terrorists were trying to attack and defeat Sufi landmarks, they could do so because Sufism was ingrained deeply in the Indus Valley.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement