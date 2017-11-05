IGP Khowaja all praise for Motorway Police

Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP AD Khowaja has said that the policing model of the Motorway Police is one of the best in Pakistan.

He was addressing a rank wearing ceremony of the 29 newly promoted inspectors/SPOs of the Sindh and Balochistan Zone in Karachi on Friday.

The Motorway Police had introduced a unique traffic management system, which was highly admired by road users, he added.

IGP Khowaja said the force was not only gaining high reputation in Pakistan but “also making us proud globally”.

He further stated that the N-5 South Zone of the Motorway Police was the most difficult in terms of traffic management; however, the dedication and hard work of officers of the N-5 South Zone made it convenient to travel safely on the highway.

Addressing the ceremony, Motorway Police IG Dr Syed Kaleem Imam said that he was proud to be the commander of the most dedicated and honest force.

He told the audience that more promotions would be made soon as the department was progressing positively.

Shaid Hayat Khan, DIG, N-5 South Zone, congratulated the newly promoted officers and encouraged them to work with same the zeal and zest. He said that it was an honour for him to take charge as DIG Motorway Police, N-5 South Zone.

On this occasion, the inauguration of a Road Safety Training Institute in collaboration with the Fleet Operators Association of Pakistan (FOAP) was made, wherein drivers of HTV and LTV will be trained.

Later, the plaque-unveiling ceremony of Pakistan’s first state-of-the0art diving simulator was held on the Super Highway with the collaboration of Nestle-Pakistan. This simulator works on 4G technology in which comprehensive analysis of driving skills of drivers is conducted which will be helpful for reducing road accidents which occurred due to lack of training and non-professionalism of drivers.