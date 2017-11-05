Winner of Popular Choice Art Prize to be announced today

As the Karachi Biennale 2017 continues to draw public’s interest to art activities, ballot boxes carrying secret ballots of the public’s favourite pieces of work have been packed away and given to auditors for tabulation.

The KB’17 Shahneela and Farhan Faruqui Popular Choice Art Prize opened ballots for visitors at 12 venues of the exhibitions, on the launch of the biennale on October 22.

Providing an opportunity to intimately engage with and respond to art, the popular prize was meant to be determined by viewers’ choice.

One participating artist, whose work receives the highest number of votes through a public ballot, will be recognised during the closing ceremony on Sunday. The artist will be awarded a purse of Rs500,000 and a trophy designed by Pakistan’s leading ceramist, Shazia Zuberi.

To design the trophy, the Karachi Biennale floated a call to Karachi-based artists to submit proposals for the trophy.

Zuberi was finally commissioned. Her design hearkens back to the rich clay traditions of the ancient Indus Valley Civilisation and their cultural legacies at Mohenjo-Daro and Harappa.

The much anticipated trophy would also be unveiled at the closing ceremony.

The tabulation process of the votes will be carried out by international auditors Ernest and Young Ford Rhodes.

Other activities of the biennale continue as the week draws to a close. On Thursday, a screening of Althea Thauberger’s project on Capri Cinema and its surroundings was screened. At the Alliance Francaise, the biennale organised an art teacher workshop.