Rangers, police recover 51 snatched, stolen cars

In what was described as the country’s biggest vehicle-recovery operation, the paramilitary force on Saturday said they had busted a gang of vehicle lifters during different raids conducted in the metropolis with

the police.

As many as 51 vehicles of different makes and model were recovered after the arrest of two suspects, Brigadier Naseem of the Sindh Rangers said while speaking at media briefing held at the paramilitary force’s headquarters in the city’s SITE area. He was accompanied by SSP Irfan Baloch of District Central.

Some of the vehicles were also used in terrorism activities after being stolen, he said.

Brig Naseem said two suspects were taken into custody during snap checking in Nazimabad area. Weapons were found on the two men, identified as Qazi Muneeb Ahmed Siddiqui and Mohammed Shiraz Shaikh, and they were shifted to the force’s headquarters for interrogation, he added.

During an investigation, said Brig Naseem, it was found out that the held suspects were members of an inter-provincial gang involved in car lifting.

In this regard, the Sindh Rangers director general formed a team, which comprised of professional officers, he said, adding that the investigation team managed to recover 51 vehicles of different makes. “The recovered vehicles include two Toyota Vigo, 34 Toyota Corolla cars and five Suzuki Cultus.”

Brig Naseem said the suspects told the interrogators that their gang had also defrauded rent-a-car owners in the name of foreigners working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

The gang used to disable GPS system installed in the vehicles and then moved them to slum areas of Sindh where they either sold parts of the vehicles or tempered the cars to sell them in Karachi after making fake documents, he said.

The 51vehicle were recovered from Karachi as well as different areas of Sindh, Baluchistan, Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he added.

Brig Naseem said the Sindh police had also cooperated with the paramilitary force in the vehicle-recovery operation.

He said the recovered cars would be handed over to their owners after completion of verification process.

He said the Rangers were continuing the operation to recover other stolen vehicles and arrest the perpetrators.

The Rangers were working on their plans to get the city rid of criminals and terrorists once and for all, he added.

During the operation, he said, the paramilitary force had also taken into custody four vehicle owners who had failed to provide the legal documents of their cars, which were reportedly used in criminal activities.