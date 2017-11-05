Marvell Tech in talks to buy Cavium

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
NEW YORK: Marvell Technology Group Ltd is in advanced talks to buy Cavium Inc - a deal that would create a chipmaker worth about $14 billion, Wall Street Journal reported.
Cavium shareholders would receive a modest premium, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter. A deal could be announced in the next few weeks if talks do not fall apart.
As of Friday’s close, Cavium has a market capitalization of about $4.5 billion, while Marvell had a valuation of over $9 billion. Neither of the two companies immediately responded to request for comments.
Shares of Cavium were up nearly 13 percent in after-hours trading on Friday, while Marvell’s stock was up about 6 percent.
