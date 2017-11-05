Copper surges

Beijing: Copper was trading up 0.4 percent in London after ending the previous session little changed, and gained 0.7 percent in Shanghai.

London nickel prices renewed their advance on Friday, putting the metal on course for a gain of nearly 10 percent this week and 27 percent year-to-date on expectations of bullish demand from the electric vehicle (EV) battery sector.

Three-month London Metal Exchange nickel has climbed by over $1,100 a

tonne since Monday, marking its

biggest two-day jump in more than

three years on Tuesday and Wednesday on positive sentiment about the EV growth story at the LME Week meeting in London, before slipping back 1.4 percent on Thursday.

"While we agree that the potential is significant, we suspect the market has jumped the gun and a short-term pullback could be in order," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes wrote in a note on Friday.