Cotton up

Karachi: Cotton arrivals slowed down at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Saturday, while spot rates increased Rs100/maund.

The spot rates rose to Rs6,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs6,859/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also increased to Rs6,545/maund and Rs7,014/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

Naseem Usman, chairman of the Karachi Cotton Brokers Association, said that panic buying of quality lint continued that resulted in an increase in the spot rates.

According to Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) report, production has been 8.13 million bales by October 31, 2017, up 17 percent against 6.94 million bales last year.

A total of 27 transactions were recorded of around 16,000 bales at a price of Rs6,300 to Rs6,600/maund. Notable deals were recorded from Ghotki, Daharki, Khairpur, Rahimyar Khan, Mianwali, Khanewal and Khanpur.