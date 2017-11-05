Sun November 05, 2017
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
November 5, 2017

Rupee may remain stable

The rupee is expected to maintain its present levels next week despite weak economic indicators and political instability, analysts said. The domestic currency may hover at 105.35/40 against the dollar in the interbank market next week. The forex market’s fundamentals remain stable, an analyst said. The rupee managed to post minor gains against the dollar during the outgoing week. At the start of the week, it closed at 105.42 and ended 105.39 on Friday. In the kerb market, the rupee traded at 107.60/80/dollar.

