Soybean lowers

SYDNEY: U.S. soybeans slipped on Friday, retreating from a near three-week high touched in the previous

session, though the

oilseed was poised to record its first weekly gain

since mid-October as

lower-than-expected North American yields underpinned gains.

The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade up nearly 2.5 percent for the week, the first weekly rally in three weeks.

Soybeans on Thursday

hit a high of $10.00-1/2 a bushel - the highest since October 13.

The most active corn futures up nearly 0.5 percent for the week, the second straight weekly gain.

The most active wheat futures little changed for the week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday confirmed 1,356,360 tonnes in U.S. corn sales to Mexico for shipment in the current and next marketing years.

That followed news of several corn purchases by South Korean importers.

Private analytics firm

Informa Economics raised

its 2017 corn yield estimate to 173.4 bushels per acre

(bpa), from its previous monthly estimate of

170.5 bpa, three trade sources said.

Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its corn yield estimate to 173.7 bpa, from 169.2 previously.

Chinese imports of oilseeds are forecast to grow to a record 99.8 million tonnes in 2017/18, up 1.3 million tonnes from the prior season, according to a report issued by the USDA´s attache in China.