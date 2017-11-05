Construction sector portrays rosy picture of employment opportunities

LAHORE: The construction sector has created over two million jobs in the first four years of the present government and the current growth in the sector paints a rosy picture, as another three million jobs are likely to be created only in the construction sector.

“A million tonnes of cement creates 200,000 jobs, said Akber Sheikh, former chairman of All Pakistan Contractors Association (APCA), on Saturday.

A million tonnes cement contains 20 million bags that is enough to build 20,000 residences of average 2,000 square feet, he said, adding that one house creates 10 jobs along its value chain. Thus, one million tonnes cement creates 200,000, he added.

The cement sector has come a long way in boosting economic growth of the country. Its production has increased from 7.29 million tonnes in 1990/91 to 40.32 million tonnes in 2016/17, while it has grown over 15 percent during the last five months.

Almost all economists agree that cement consumption in a country is the barometer of its economic growth. Cement consumption means upgrading or building infrastructure or construction of houses and commercial and industrial buildings that are instrumental in spurring growth.

Construction activities increase with the rise in cement consumption. More than 42 construction industries grow in tandem with cement consumption. Some of these industries are steel melting, brick making, wires and cables, electronic switches, paint, furniture industry, sanitary and plumbing.

The construction sector creates more jobs than most of the large scale industry. The job creation is at par with the jobs created in the apparel industry.

To find out that which of the last three governments created more jobs, let us analyse the domestic consumption of cement in each era that can be evaluated after subtracting exports.

Cement exports started with 110,000 tonnes in 2001/02, reaching 7.72 million tonnes in 2007/08. This means that of the increase of 16.63 million tonnes in cement production during that period, the net domestic consumption increased 8.91 million tonnes.

The exports peaked to 10.98 million tonnes in 2008/09 and ended at 8.37 million tonnes in 2012/13, which showed that though the cement production in the country increased 3.14 million tones, the domestic consumption increased 3.79 million tonnes (8-37 million tonnes exports in 2007/08 minus 7.72 million tonnes exports in 2012/13.

Exports decline continued when the PML-N took power and reached 4.66 million tonnes in 2016/17. The sector is still experiencing the declining trend; however, assuming that further decline would be nominal the domestic market had already added 3.06 million tonnes of cement that was not exported.

By the end of the tenure of this government, 18.06 million tonnes of additional cement, the domestic consumption would be achieved in five years. This regime has succeeded in creating twice as many jobs in construction sector than the PML-Q regime.

The cement production inched up during the 1990/91 to 2002/03 period from 7.29 million tonnes to 11.45 million tonnes, an increase of 4.17 million tonnes in 11 years. In 2003/04 when the PML-Q government took power, the cement production was 13.66 million tonnes. Cement production increased 16.63 tonnes to 30.29 million tonnes by 2007/08 when its tenure expired.

During the PPP era starting from 2008/09 and ending in 2012/13 cement production in the country increased 3.14 million tonnes to 33.43 million tonnes. During the first four years of the present government, the cement production increased seven million tonnes to 40.32 million.

In the first five months of the last year, cement production increased 15 percent. If this growth rate is maintained, the cement production is expected to cross 45 million tonnes this year, which means that during the full tenure of this government 13 million tonnes of additional cement would be produced.

This massive job creation has provided relief to the unskilled workforce of the country. This is the reason that there is no workers unrest in the country. Jobs lost in basic textile sector have been compensated by job creation in the construction sector. Moreover, the entire decline in textile exports came from basic textiles where job intensity is low. The textile exports have increased in the apparel sector that creates highest jobs.