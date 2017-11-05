‘BoI to implement new investment concept to enhance FDI’

ISLAMABAD: The Board of Investment (BoI) would implement the modern concept of super ministry and one-window operations for enhancing foreign investment through reforms and reconstructing of the institutions.

Innovative concept of one stop shop would be adopted in institution and the management will also hire appropriate professionals for different sectors, including legal, export, investment, special economic zones (SEZs), marketing and branding experts to providing conducive environment in the SEZs, Shah Jahan Shah, additional secretary and spokesman for the Board of Investment, told APP.

In this regard, consultative committee has been formed, which consists of senior officials of the establishment division and BoI to review and execute the reconstruction plan on modern lines, he said.

According to the plan, BoI wanted to hire experts to enhance the capacity and modernisation of the institution, Shah said, adding that experts for special economic zones would be hired for initiating the projects to attract investment and provide conducive business environment. Reforms agenda for restructuring of BoI will be implemented to enhance the professional capacity of the institution and to bring more foreign investment in the country.

The government has identified 46 economic zones across the country in different regions. Seven of the economic zones are approved, he added.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) recorded increase of 154 percent during the first two months of the current financial year 2017/18 as compared to the corresponding period of the last financial year 2015/16.

During July-August 2017 period, the net FDI inflows into the country stood at $457.2 million against $179.4 million during July-August 2016 and overall the power and communication sectors attracted the major inward FDI, Shah said.

Investment Facilities Centre (IFCs) would also be established in Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad and Peshawar to provide modern facilities to investors, he said, adding that SEZs investors would get the facility for plant and machinery import without Customs duty in all the four provinces of the country.

The BoI spokesman said all-out efforts would be made for industrial growth in the country, and suggested Pakistani investors to enter into joint ventures with foreign investors to learn the international best practices of managerial skills and technology.