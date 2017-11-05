Unsold sugarcane stocks delay wheat sowing in Sindh

HYDERABAD: Unending arguments within sugarcane producers and sugar mill owners are witnessed every year over the issue of prices, which delays sugarcane harvest, holds up crushing by mills and ultimate loss to growers, who fail to cultivate the next immediate seasonal crops on time.

This year has also been witnessing similar arguments and counter arguments among the major stakeholders, growers and mill owners, while government representatives as always remain indifferent.

Leaders of growers have informed that delayed sugarcane crushing by the mills has disrupted the crop cultivation patterns. They informed that right after harvesting sugarcane; the land is prepared for sowing wheat and oilseeds immediately.

The official date when mills begin crushing is November 1. The growers are to deliver the crop to the mills by November 1 the latest. However, they are still awaiting the mill owners’ signal to begin harvesting. Wheat sowing on the other hand, has begun in parts of the Sindh province, which will end by the middle of December.

Nawab Zubair Talpur, president, Sindh Growers Alliance, said, “Delay adopted by the sugar mills will badly affect the growers.”

According to him, the practice of sowing wheat right after harvesting sugarcane has been working for the growers for a long time. However, the delay by sugar mills affects the whole crop cycle and also results in lower profits as sugarcane starts losing its weight.

“In case sugar mills start carrying sugarcane in December, it will be an additional setback because the product (sugarcane) loses its weight,” he said.

Farmers are protesting in different towns and cities against the government's poor response to agriculture - the country’s economic backbone – and are demanding to save them (farmers), who are being crushed by the wrong policies and violation of law.

The protesting growers say that as per the Sugar Mills Act, mill owners are responsible to begin operating their mills in mid-October. It specifies that the crushing season should commence on the fifteenth day of October in any year.

As per this schedule, the farmers can sow the winter crop in time. “The mill owners are delaying, and may buy sugarcane from December, which will be too late,” a grower leader said.

The irony is that the important meeting of Sugar Mill Board, representing growers, government and Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (PASMA) is also being delayed without any reason. The board is a mutual body of millers, government and growers to decide about the smooth process as per rule and resolve any prevailing issues.

Talpur also pointed out that this year mill owners have refused to get the new hybrid variety of sugarcane N-238, which the millers introduced themselves four to five years ago. The sugar mills suggested growing this variety, which has sweetness and may be beneficial for growers.

“We continued sowing it but all of a sudden they refuse to buy this variety,” he said.

According to the grower, mill owners plead that “it does not have the sweetness, which they require for manufacturing sugar.” This approach of the mill owners has left the growers in a lurch.

Growers have spent around Rs70,000 to Rs80,000 per acre cost on sugarcane. In some cases, the expenses go beyond expectations for sugarcane growing with costly seed, land levelling by tractor, water, and chemical inputs like fertiliser and pesticides. The refusal of mill owners to pick the N-238 variety of sugarcane now at this stage cannot be justified, Talpur said. He argued that it was illogical on part of the millers to refuse the variety, which they themselves had introduced to the farmers. “Mill owners themselves introduced this variety and suggested growers to produce. We followed their advice and have been producing this for the last many years,” he added.

Sugarcane is a major crop being cultivated in around 11 districts of Sindh, providing a source of living to growers, sharecroppers, and other workforce. Presently, the sugarcane crop is standing on hundreds of acres in the province.

In frequent meetings, members of the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA), another major growers’ body, have already demanded the provincial government to announce a support price Rs200 per maund of sugarcane to avoid uncertainty among growers.

The SCA representatives plead that the federal government has announced Rs35 billion to sugar mill owners as a subsidy to export surplus sugar. The growers link it to the sugarcane producers, who expect to get benefit of it through increasing the rate of sugarcane.

But sugar mills reportedly are not in a position to pay more than Rs120 per maund to growers.

They have expressed concerns that the mills always exploit sugarcane producers over the price they fix against the government’s fixed support price.

Earlier, growers expected to see the crushing season begin in the middle of October. In case of any delays, the mills should have started the crushing season by the 1st of November. However, the millers have yet not begun on the crushing of cane, hence putting pressure on the growers, who are in no position to begin sowing the usual rabi crops (wheat and oilseeds).

Sindh cultivates wheat on nearly 0.9 million acres and receives an average annual contribution of about three million tonnes. The delay in selling sugarcane is impacting the timely sowing of wheat as well, which the growers say will ultimately impact the national economy.

They accuse the millers of destroying the economy for vested interests.

Agriculturists also believe that now the expenses of cultivation of major cash crops, like sugarcane are unbearable because of the new hybrid seed varieties, which are costly due to the requirement of more water and chemical input.

Growers are also realising this burden because of the hybrid seed varieties, and have been taking this matter up as an issue in their meetings. Another major problem being faced by the growers is the sale of unauthentic and fake seeds, pesticides, and fertilisers. They urge the authorities concerned to curb the sale of spurious chemicals and fake seeds by certain suppliers, which inflicts losses worth thousands on growers, especially small farmers.